Starfield was planned as the most important Xbox launch for 2023 and the results have been as expected since the success was confirmed at the time with the number of users and now the same is done with the positions it occupies on the sales lists. This time, it is the turn of the European market where Bethesda’s space RPG reached the top positions.

EA Sports FC 24 triumphs in Europe and Starfield came in second place

The video game sales report in Europa During September 2023 it was published by Gamesindustry.biz and there is good news for fans of the recent Bethesda title. To begin with, nothing new under the sun since EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling video game in Europe in September, something common every year taking into account that soccer is the king sport on the continent and by the time the delivery in turn debuts From EA the leagues are already underway so the football fervor is at its peak.

On the other hand, the news is also given by Starfield, exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, as it was the second best-selling video game in Europe during September despite its immediate availability on Xbox Game Pass. According to the information, sales of Starfield were strong at launch, although they fell behind Forza Horizon 5, which remains the Xbox exclusive title with the most successful debut in this generation.

EA Sports FC 24 was also down 10% compared with FIFA 23. FIFA 23 was a very big launch, and the rebrand will have had some impact, so I think that result is ok. But it obviously has had a negative impact on the numbers… (3/5) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 19, 2023

Starfield’s second place in Europe joins the first place obtained by Bethesda’s RPG in the United States. Both results confirm the commercial success and that in the end the game responded to market expectations in addition to reinforcing Microsoft’s idea that its gaming service helps boost sales.

What were the best-selling games in Europe during September 2023?

Other results worth highlighting include third place for NBA 2K24, a franchise that not only leads in the US, but has also gained a position in the European market. Likewise, Mortal Kombat 1 had average results while Titanfall 2 returned to the Top 10 after so many years as a result of updates applied by Respawn to fix its online experience.

EA Sports FC 24

Starfield

NBA 2K24

The Crew Motorfest

Mortal Kombat 1

PAYDAY 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Titanfall 2

Hogwarts Legacy

