The mode Ultimate Team For many players, it is the heart of all FIFA games. In EA Sports FC 24although it has changed its name, it is no different.

This mode is like a game in itself in which you collect players who, like traditional trading cards, you can buy in packs, or EA Sports FC 24 packs.

Here we explain what are the current types of envelopes Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24, what they cost and the odds of getting the best players,

Current pack types in EA Sports FC

You can buy Ultimate Team packs with Ultimate Team coins, which you get for free just for playing. But there is also a premium currency, FC Points (you can transfer your FIFA Points from FIFA 23 to FC 24, but for a limited time).

Remember that 100 FC Points are equivalent to approximately 1 euro, but if you buy larger packs you will get discounts (for example, 2,800 FC Points are 24.99 euros, 12,000 FC Points are 99.99 euros).

These are the four main types of packs, and the chances that you will find players:

Premium Bronze Pack: 750 coins for 12 bronze items

100%: Bronze player 45+ 82%: Bronze player 62+ 35%: Bronze player 64+

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins / 75 PC Points for 12 silver items

100%: Silver player 65+ 48%: Silver player 72+ 14%: Silver player 74+

Premium gold pack: 7,500 coins / 150 FC Points for 12 gold items

100%: Gold player 75+ 29%: Gold player 82+ 7.7%: Gold player 86+

Premium Gold Player Pack: 15,000 Coins / 350 FC Points

100%: Gold Player 75+ 75%: Gold Player 82+ 7.5%: Gold Player 86+

In addition to these packs in EA Sports FC, there will be future packs that will be added to the game, including:

Ultimate Pack: 125,000 coins / 2,500 FC Points – 30 rare gold players Jumbo Pack: 100,000 coins / 2,000 FC points – 24 rare gold players Rare Players Pack: 50,000 coins / 1,000 FC points – 12 rare gold players

