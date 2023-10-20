Discover what EA Motive has planned for its next Iron Man game, a project that promises to mark a before and after

Here comes a news that will make your latest generation consoles tremble. Do you want more superheroes in your lives? Well, EA Motive is coming to solve it with a great Iron Man game. And yes, we are talking about a solo title so we can feel like Tony Stark himself. Curious? Join me on this journey of steel and circuits.

After a year since the announcement

While we are all losing our minds with the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Patrick Klaus, the General Manager of EA Motive, has decided to come on stage. The reason is none other than to tell us about what will be his biggest project to date. It is nothing more and nothing less than a solo Iron Man game that is still in the early stages of pre-production.

Patrick Klaus has been excited and confident with the use of the Unreal Engine 5 for this project, stating that it will allow the team to “work their magic and create something truly special.” Come on, get ready for a riot of graphic quality and playability.

Since it was announced a year ago, the development of this game has been surrounded by almost hermetic secrecy. But we know that the studio is working on a original narrative which will explore the richness of the Iron Man character, allowing us to experience the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark.

Why is Iron Man so cool?

Now that we have told you about the next Iron Man video game, how about we take a look at why Tony Stark is a character that lends himself so well to video games? For starters, Tony isn’t just a guy in cool armor; He is a genius with a larger than life personality. If we talk about a video game, this translates into a lot of potential for both story and game mechanics. Imagine puzzle-style minigames as Tony invents a new gadget, or a dialogue mechanic where your choices affect his relationship with other characters in the Marvel Universe.

And let’s talk about the armor, which is no small feat. Each one has its particularities, which could mean different playing styles or skills that could be unlocked throughout the game. In the movies we have already seen how things change when Tony puts on a Hulkbuster instead of his standard suit. Imagine being able to choose from a wide variety of armor in the game, each with its pros and cons. We would not only be talking about an action game, but also an experience that makes you feel like a real armor engineer.

Fans, form a council

The cool thing about it is that they don’t want to work blindly. EA has created a Community Council composed of Iron Man and Marvel fans, who will help provide feedback throughout the development process. Raise your hand if you want to be part of that council, because this sounds like glory.

The studio in charge of development is Motive Studio, located in Montreal. Whoever holds the reins is Olivier Proulxwho already has experience in superheroes, having worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Although it is still far away on the horizon, one thing is certain: this title It will not be a “game as a service”, which is a relief for many. Platforms? That’s still up in the air, but we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw it in the next generation of consoles, beyond the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.