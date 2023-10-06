e_mob is the Emobility Festival which will take place from 7 to 10 October 2023 in Milan in Piazza Duomo. Four days of exhibition to present to the public solutions, technologies and means for an increasingly integrated, innovative and sustainable mobility system

From 7 to 10 October 2023, in Piazza Duomo in Milan, the seventh edition of e_mob, the Emobility Festival which over the four days of the exhibition will present to the public solutions, technologies and means for an increasingly integrated, innovative and sustainable mobility system. They seem like somewhat abstract terms, but they will become much less so when you can see them live and learn about some of the most interesting innovations in the field of new zero-emission urban mobility, from e-bikes to electric scooters but also smart public transport solutions and private, goods transport and charging infrastructures thanks to a broad and representative range of proposals. In fact, among the companies present there are A2A, AMSA, ASKOLL, ATM, INDIMOB, MILANO INDUSTRIAL-IVECO, NIINIVIRTA TRANSPORT, PLENITUDE (ENI), PLUS EV-CHARGE, SCAME, RENAULT TRUCK ITALIA, 5R SERVICE & COUNSULTING-UNTOUCHABLE.

Il Ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday 7 October at 9.30 am in the presence of Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, Arianna Censi, Councilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Milan and Andrea Dellabianca, Board Member of the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Chamber of Commerce.

On 9 and 10 October, in addition to the exhibition area open to all, the two-day national conference on electric mobility will take place at Palazzo Giureconsulti with round tables, conferences and workshops. A rich and detailed programme, a dialogue and discussion between institutional, corporate and political representatives, to photograph the state of evolution and emerging issues with respect to the environmental transition of the entire national “mobility system”.