María Pilar Rosanes, mother of Josep Boan Rosanes, received in 2020 the worst news that a mother can receive. Her son had suffered a traffic accident. While they were traveling on a motorcycle on a regional road in Dumbría (Galicia), a driver who was traveling at 130 km/h on a road without a shoulder ran over them after entering the opposite lane.

In the accident, his son lost his life and since then he has been fighting to increase prison sentences for those responsible for what he considers road violence. They have a campaign on Change.org to put pressure on the authorities and try to do pedagogy with all the means at their disposal.

This week, Josep’s parents received a letter from the Provincial Council of A Coruña urging them to pay 485.50 euroshalf with the convicted driver, for the three hours and 20 minutes that the road cleaning work lasted.

At Xataka we have tried to contact the Provincial Council of A Coruña but they have not responded to our questions. La Vanguardia does report that it has contacted the local media to partially justify the error and explain what happened, although they emphasize that the payment order has been withdrawn.

To try to understand what happened, we have contacted the legal department of the DIA Association, specialists in providing support to accident victims, and the AVATA Foundation to help the injured to understand. what mechanisms are activated in these cases and how institutions act.

Accidents who pays

The Provincial Council of A Coruña, which has immediately withdrawn the monetary claim, has indicated that the notification was sent to the family of the deceased because it was impossible to contact his insurance company.

The institutions point out that this is the usual way of acting. According to La Vanguardia, claims for the amount “are sent to all involved in accidents and then it is the insurance that determines who must pay them.

The version coincides with that offered by the DIA Association. “Many are surprised,” they point out. And they continue “but wasn’t social security free?” What many do not know, the association’s legal services point out to us, is that, in the event of an accident, the public services involved can pass the costs on to those who caused the accidents, including doctors.

“It is something that also happens with work accidents,” they explain to us. When a traffic accident occurs, the first certificate of the Civil Guard already points out who the possible culprits are for what happened. The judge, taking into account the report from the security body and the rest of the evidence presented, will rule on guilt and the degree of punishment for the deceased.

When these accidents also cause an expense for the administration, with damage to public property, it contacts the insurance companies that will have to cover the amount demanded. “Always with that of the person who caused the accident,” the AVATA Foundation tells us. The problem, in the case of the parents of Josep Boan Rosanes, is that the Provincial Council of A Coruña wanted to contact the victim’s insurance and, having not been able to contact them, has claimed the amount from the relatives. closest, his parents.

“We do not know exactly what happened in this case,” the DIA Association emphasizes to us, but they do explain to us that this way of acting is the habitual. The claim processing should have gone through the insurance first instead of reaching the family members in the first place.

From the AVATA Foundation they agree. “In this case it seems that it must have been a mistake. The institutions have it very easy to contact the person who caused the accident, it is in the sentence,” they point out.

Finally, both legal services remind us that the insurance companies will always take care of the amount claimed by the institutions. However, they make it clear that, if we have incurred an offense that allows the insurance to ignore it, such as, for example, the consumption of alcohol and drugs while driving, it may later claim the amount from the offender.

Photo | Isaac Quesada