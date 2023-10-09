After the bad blow to his left knee suffered yesterday in Cagliari, the Argentine was taken in great secrecy to the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome. Menisci and cruciate ok, here are the recovery times

After the Great Fear, glimpses of calm spread around Paulo Dybala’s horizon. After the bad blow to his left knee suffered yesterday in Cagliari, this evening around one o’clock the striker – as reported by the Argentinian’s South American friends – was taken in great secrecy to the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, where he underwent magnetic resonance imaging. The outcome was overall positive. The menisci and cruciate ligament are fine. There is only a slight strain on the collateral ligament, which causes painful symptoms, but which could be resolved quite quickly, although a lot depends on the symptoms the player experiences.

INTERNAL OBJECTIVE

—

With these premises, despite having to miss the next two matches with his national team, Dybala will immediately begin specific physiotherapy and could return after the break, although it is not certain that he will be able to be available for the match at the Olimpico against Monza. More likely, the Argentine may want to recover more calmly and without risks, to present himself without problems for the match on 29 October at San Siro against Inter. Understandable. On the other hand, as Lukaku also said yesterday, “Paulo is the most important player in the team”. And the goal scored last year against the Nerazzurri in Milan still remains in the memory to certify it.