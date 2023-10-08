The Argentine was forced to leave the pitch in the first half of the match in Cagliari: the extent of the sprain will be assessed in the next few days

This time the fear is great. Both because the Trigoria infirmary is already crowded – Pellegrini, Sanches and Smalling are out – but above all because this time it is Paulo Dybala’s condition that is keeping Mourinho and the Roma fans anxious. The most important player for the Special One together with Lukaku. The alarm went off in the 38th minute of the match against Cagliari, with the Giallorossi leading by two goals and the feeling that nothing (or almost nothing) could disturb the serenity of the Roma bench, mentally already ready to return to the changing rooms to prepare for the second half of the game. What spoiled the plans of Mou and the medical staff was the harsh clash between Joya and Prati: a contact on the left knee of the Argentine, who immediately asked for a substitution after putting his hands in his hair.

TERRIFIED

As mentioned, the sensations are not positive, at least judging by the reactions of the protagonists. In fact, Dybala immediately put his hands in his hair and, after a brief conversation with Doctor Costa, chose to leave without holding back his tears, putting his hands on his face several times and returning directly to the locker room. Mourinho was also anxious: the coach – like his pupil – reacted by immediately putting his hands on his head, immediately after seeing the number 21 collapse on the ground and leave the pitch without hiding a worried cry. The first diagnosis speaks of sprained trauma to the left knee, but the real extent of the injury – to understand if there are consequences on the ligaments – will only be known tomorrow or later.