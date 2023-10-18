The jewel of Roma improves and aims for the match on the 29th to deserve the national team: plan for the Copa America

Massimo Cecchini

18 October – Rome

If the body is crystal, the owner listens to its noises and tremors as if it were a musical instrument. In these days Paulo Dybala is approaching his work with this spirit, having two points of reference in front of him that could characterize the end of this 2023. The first – the most complex, but preparatory to everything else – is the appointment of 29 October in Milan against Inter; the second concerns the upcoming call-ups with Argentina, which has two luxury friendlies scheduled for November against long-time continental rivals Uruguay and Brazil. Those games that a player born in South America would always like to play.

the new exam

As is known, Joya suffered a strain to the medial collateral ligament of her left knee during the last match before the break, the one against Cagliari. After the first great fear, first the sensations and then the instrumental tests confirmed that the injury is not particularly serious. Much less, so to speak, than the one that occurred to the same ligament at Juventus, when he was forced to stay out for almost three months. Now he is training individually and, in terms of sensations, he understands that everything is different compared to what happened to him during his Juventus period. Therefore the path has already been identified: at the beginning of next week he will undergo a new MRI and, if all goes well, he will return to the group to try to be called up for the match against Inter. On the other hand, let’s say that recent history also “plays” in his favor, because it is impossible to forget the extraordinary goal that the Argentine striker scored last season and which was the catalyst for the Giallorossi’s success at San Siro.

the America’s Cup

On the other hand, the match against the Nerazzurri is important for a double reason: for what it is worth in terms of a comeback towards the Champions League zone and to accumulate minutes in view of the national team’s call-ups for the November matches. Important, because – as reigning world champions – Argentina wants to present itself at the starting line of the America’s Cup (which will be played at the end of the season) with the aim of making the title won in Qatar last year count. And Dybala’s main objective is precisely to not miss a new appointment with history which, at 30 (he will turn next month) may not recur with absolute certainty. As the painful (but successful) choices of the World Cup confirmed, the race for call-ups – for a national team rich in talent like Argentina – is always a sort of rustic duel role by role. This is why Dybala knows that he will have to be at his best to be sure of being there. But he knows that, as soon as Joya returns, no goal will be denied him.

October 18 – 11.50am

