If you’ve been wandering around the car corner of the internet for a while, you’ll be familiar with Driftworks. You may even know that they have a BMW M3 with a V10 engine. But did you know that BMW now has crazy Dutch-made exhaust manifolds? The Dutch Celeritech made the bizarre piece of cake for the ten-cylinder that was once in an M5. And although it looks spectacular, the shape is not just for decoration.

You would say that the exhaust is unnecessarily complicated, because why wouldn’t you just point the exhaust manifolds downwards like on a normal car? The crazy shape is due to the choice to give all pipes the same length. This is the hobbyhorse of exhaust manufacturer Celeritech. The problem with this choice is that it takes up a lot of space. The rear tube should be as long as the front, while the distance to the rear of the car is shorter. So the pipes have to take a detour.

Advantages of equal length exhaust manifolds

To ensure that all pipes can be the same length, it was decided to let the exhaust go in front. And it looks really cool. The advantage of the equal lengths of the exhaust manifolds is that the flow of the exhaust gases is better. In addition, an action occurs in which the exhaust gases are pulled out of the engine. This allows the combustion chamber to be better filled with oxygen and fuel, which ultimately provides more power.

The BMW M5 with V10 engine did not come to the Netherlands for the exhaust. The Dutch company sent the 3D scan items so that Driftworks could map everything out. Celeritech then designed and manufactured everything. Below you can see how the car gets a custom exhaust system that connects to the bizarre ten-to-one manifold.