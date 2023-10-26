While all kinds of measures are being taken to leave the car at home. It’s almost like we have to drive a car.

Yesterday we once again ridiculed the municipality of Nijmegen. Not because of the great football club or the muZIEum (yes, that’s what it’s called), but because the city council wants to kill the car even further. Most people have very valid reasons why the bicycle or ‘very good’ public transport is a better option than the car.

And you know, in theory those people are right too! But yes, how does it work in practice? Oh yeah, not. Because despite the fact that, in addition to the municipality of Nijmegen, the government wants to discourage driving throughout the Netherlands, we all drove more kilometers last year.

Dutch people take the car more often

The Central Bureau of Statistics has come to this conclusion. In fact, according to the agency, the number of kilometers driven is increasing significantly. In total we drove 144 billion kilometers. These are the kilometers of Dutch cars and trucks at home and abroad. The level before the corona crisis has not yet been reached, but we are well on our way. In 2019 we still drove 150 billion kilometers.

Working from home is still a penalty for some people. We often stay at home for a day, especially on Wednesdays and Fridays. That’s a coincidence, for the undersigned it is EXACTLY the day to go to work at the editorial office.

Huge increase in mileage with plug-in cars

Good news for the government officials who are trying to get us into an electric car through financial measures. It actually works! The number of kilometers driven with a plug-in car increased by no less than 55.7%! By plug-in car we mean electric cars and plug-in hybrids. So in that sense that is a (very) good development. We just don’t know enough right now. Because if they are all Porsche Cayenne e-hybrids or something, it doesn’t make any difference.

The number of kilometers driven for trucks remained approximately the same, but small commercial vehicles were driven slightly more. The increase in coaches is bizarre, which increased by 82%. Well, bizarre: in 2021 there were few bus trips of course and they all continued in 2022. Everyone enjoys a nice cough and cough in a coach. Delicious. By the way, his coach travels most abroad and that applies to many of these kilometers made abroad. Speaking of which, we drove 53.6% more kilometers abroad in 2022 than in 2021. Then you know exactly why road pricing also applies abroad, where we drive the most kilometers. Anyway, you can view all the numbers here.

