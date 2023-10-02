New Blood Interactive has announced Dusk HD, a completely remastered version of the boomer shooter originally released on PC five years ago.

The developers say they have remodeled every enemy and every weapon, but they have also redone all the textures and object models in the levels. Furthermore, it is made known that Dusk HD will be completely free and will be released as an optional update in December, marking the FPS’ fifth anniversary.

That’s not all, though: the SDK will also be published so as to allow all interested parties to create content for the game. This content can then be shared with other users via the Steam Workshop.

