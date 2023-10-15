Suara.com – Last Child band vocalist, Virgoun Tambunan, is currently in the process of divorcing his wife, Inara Rusli. This divorce was triggered by allegations of infidelity.

Based on the latest news, the homes of Virgoun and Inara Rusli were also examined by the West Jakarta Religious Court.

According to Inara Rusli’s attorney, Arjana Bagaskara, the examination was carried out on Friday (13/10/2023) by a panel of judges and substitute clerks.

Apart from Arjana, Virgoun’s attorneys, Hadi Sukrisno and Adrianus Agal, were also present. However, their clients were absent.

“Today’s agenda is a local inspection of the objects of joint property in the plaintiff’s lawsuit. One house and one vehicle,” said Arjana Bagaskara, quoted from the Intense Investigation YouTube channel, Sunday (15/10/2023).

The aim of this house inspection is to match the assets belonging to Inara Rusli and Virgoun. The examination lasted 15 minutes.

“Just checking whether the items are there or not. The items are seen by the panel of judges, they match, the clerk records them, it’s done. It’s short. At least 15 minutes. It’s just a long wait,” he continued.

However, media crew are not allowed to enter the house because there are minors so privacy must be maintained.

“I actually really wanted (the media) to come in. But there are children, there is children’s privacy too. “Sorry, in the end media friends were not allowed to enter,” he added.

Inara Rusli’s other lawyer, Mulkan Let Let, added that all sides of the house were checked. Starting from the West, South, East and North sides.