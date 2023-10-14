Rudi Tukkers (58) says he has a ‘dream job’ as a machine operator at meal manufacturer Bonfait in his hometown of Denekamp. This suddenly changes when he loses his little finger and part of the palm of his hand in an industrial accident. “My employer did everything he could to keep me employed, but unfortunately that didn’t work.” Rudi not only loses the function of his hand, but also his job. “I really didn’t know what to do. Yes, rehabilitate. But I didn’t dare to look much further than that.”