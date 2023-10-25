Dungeons & Dragons is more alive than ever. The new products they are launching give it more life and variety if possible. We talk next about Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse and The Book of Many Things.

Dungeons & Dragons, the role-playing game par excellence is, has been and will be the ultimate reference in the world of role-playing board games and beyond. In recent years, Wizards of the Coast has not abandoned its pretty boy and has dedicated itself to nourishing the shelves of the entire world with new adventure books. But not content with the infinite world of universes that are available to Masters and Adventurers, in recent times true gems have been pulled out of their sleeves.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, a gem of six books for players of all levels

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse is the latest D&D release. On the market since October 17, this is a set of books designed for new and veteran players. Six beautifully crafted books that will allow anyone who wants to fully enter the world of Dungeons and Dragons. It contains 6 books, three for Dungeon Master and 3 for Adventurers, two play-hiding panels, gigantic maps and a beautiful invoice inside.

On an artistic level, this is another example of Wizards of the Coast’s love for detail. Packed with top-notch illustrations and detailed charts of characters, creatures, locations, and equipment. This is a perfect set to start a long-term campaign, since the story takes place in a world between planes, with dimensional portals that lead adventurers to worlds of all kinds.

At a playable level, these are books with everything necessary to carry out the campaign to a successful conclusion. All worlds are explained, as well as their characteristics. The portals connect perfectly with the characteristics of monsters, creatures and characters of each of the worlds. They are evolutionary worlds, that is, the characters will be able to access them but, as in a video game, you must have a minimum level to face the challenges that each one poses. Going crazy has never been a good idea in role-playing games.

The Book of Many Thing, or how to play with chaos

When we talk about the Chaos Deck we talk about The Deck of Many Things, the artifact that can generate the most chaos in a D&D campaign or adventure. And what does Wizards of the Coast do? Let the chaos be playable. In The Book of Many Things, players and Dungeon Masters alike have the ability to manipulate one of the most powerful artifacts in the constellation firmament. But not by rolling a die, or imagining the use of the cards in the deck. In a physical, literal and orderly way.

The Book of Many Things This is a new product that requires the Dungeons Master, Players Guide, and Monster Guide fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons books. This is a new adventure in two books that incorporate two decks from The Deck of Many Things. The decks each come with a reference book that explains each of the cards, how to combine them and their effects. One more incentive that can be played with any of the campaigns that are or are not in process.

Visually it is a delight. The cards are the size of Tarot cards, and the images are striking, occupying almost the entire card. Each of the decks comes in its own chest with the guide for its use, and each deck is accompanied by an adventure book. They are thick cards, with gold edges and relief. When you play them, you feel the power emanating from your hands. Best of all, the creators told us that they could be used by any type of character, from the most capable wizard to the clumsiest bard, with interesting effects on the games.

This product will go on sale next November 14, and can be reserved now at the following link: The Book of Many Things Digital Pre-order – Sourcebooks – Marketplace – D&D Beyond (dndbeyond.com).

Definitely, Dungeons & Dragons It is more alive than ever and these two products prove it. Not only does their quality not decrease, but it only increases in terms of originality and game options, allowing each game to be made different from the previous one. Roll the dice, destiny is in luck. Or not.