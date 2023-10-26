Dungeon’s Anima is an upcoming cooperative Action PC RPG for up to 4 players (via online and local multiplayer) that combines features from Roguelite and Hack & Slash. A title that we could call a kind of “Chilean Devil”, since it has certain similarities with that classic and is developed by the independent studio BrewMasters Games, based in Santiago, Chile.

In this game, as stated on its Steam page, you take on the role of the Shadowmancer, the last undead soldier to be instilled with the last vestiges of the Dungeon Heart’s power; Collect the souls of your enemies to reclaim your dominion from the hands of the Human Empire. “With the support of the Heart of the Dungeon, fight against the humans and harvest their spiritual energy to unlock new abilities, gain new playable classes, rebuild your fallen kingdom and regain your dominion after almost facing eradication at the hands of the Human Empire,” comments the title description.

You can read: They present 4 minutes of gameplay of Astral Rot, the Chilean game inspired by Dead Space

Among its main features, the game features a class system based on constantly evolving archetypes, progression based on collecting adversaries’ souls to improve your base, your main character and your classes. In addition, it features a flexible class building system that allows you to switch between different classes in the middle of battle, dynamic combos that support varied play styles, as well as complex artificial intelligence that allows for various enemy mechanics in real time.

For now, the title has not published its minimum requirements to be able to play it on PC or a launch window, which would be in early 2023, with everything listed as “to be announced” on its Steam page. So if you were interested in this new proposal, for now you could add the title to your wish list on the Valve platform, which in case you didn’t know, helps developers a lot, especially independent ones, to be able to find support and carry out their projects, in one of those you get a test key in the FB comments.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord