The Dungeon Meshi anime presents a trailer and we already know when we can see it.

Anime fans are in luck! One of the most anticipated releases of 2024, Dungeon Meshi, is all set to hit screens in January 2024, and the excitement is at an all-time high thanks to its latest trailer released by Kadokawa.

The trailer introduces us to an intriguing and action-packed plot that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The story follows a group of adventurers led by a young man named Laios. His motivation is to rescue a friend who has disappeared after his group was defeated by a ferocious dragon. However, Laios has one quirk that sets him apart: his obsession with food, particularly mushrooms, which seems to overtake his desire to battle monsters and dragons.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Dungeon Meshi is an exciting series that skillfully balances adventure with humor and action, and this new trailer promises to maintain that balance while introducing viewers to a group of intrepid adventurers facing unknown dangers in a deadly dungeon.

One of the highlights of the trailer is the music, as it features a theme song performed by the band Bump of Chicken, which promises to add an extra dimension to the series.

If you want to delve even deeper into the world of Dungeon Meshi, the original manga by Ryoko Kui is available in digital format through Amazon.

Dungeon Meshi

The official synopsis for the series describes the unique premise of Dungeon Meshi, in which survival is intertwined with food in a deliciously unusual way:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and beaten by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the group loses all their money and supplies… and one member! They are eager to return and save her, but there is only one problem: if they leave without food or coins, they will surely starve to death along the way. But Laio comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks and even dragons. …no one is safe from the appetites of these gourmands who roam the dungeons!”

So, get ready for an exciting adventure full of action, comedy, and of course, delicious food when Dungeon Meshi arrives in January 2024. Are you looking forward to watching this anime? Leave me your comments.