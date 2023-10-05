After the news of the postponement of the release date of Dune Parte Due, from November 2023 to March 2024, due to the writers’ and actors’ strike that is paralyzing Hollywood, fans of the franchise can pass the time by admiring the new international trailer just released, which revealed that the film will officially be classified as PG- 13. In fact, the second chapter of the science fiction saga written and directed by Denis Villeneuve, according to the MPA’s Web Film Ratings, has in it sequences of violence, suggestive material and foul language.

Anyone who has read the cult novel by Frank Herbert, on which the film is based, can already guess what events are being talked about. In this chapter, Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) si unisce a What (Zendaya) hey Fremen as he plots his revenge against those who destroyed his family. He must do everything he can to prevent a terrible future that only he can see. The two young leading actors are joined by new international level actors such as Austin Butler, Florence Pugh e Christopher Walken, as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Princess Irulan and Emperor Shaddam IV respectively. A stellar cast, without forgetting Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin e e Javier Bardem to play Jessica, Gurney Halleck and Stilgar, already admired in the first chapter.

While in the first trailer the focus was on the possible love story between the two protagonists, in the second trailer new action scenes and wider, more sensational shots are shown.