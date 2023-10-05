With Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya leading the cast, Dune: Part 2 premieres in movie theaters in Spain on March 15, 2024.

Although things have already been resolved with the scriptwriters, the actors’ strike in Hollywood is still in force, which has caused the delay in theaters of some highly anticipated releases such as Dune: Part 2.

Although we had to have the movie in less than a month, now it’s time to be patient and wait a little longer for its arrival in theaters, now scheduled for mid-March.

Meanwhile, new details are revealed about the long-awaited sequel that once again features Denis Villeneuve behind the cameras already Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Bones and All, Don’t Look Up) and Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria) as headliners.

The latest information has been provided by Film Ratings, which has confirmed the age rating of Dune: Part 2 as PG-13 due to “sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language.”

What can we expect from Dune: Part 2

Following the events of the previous installment, the plot of Denis Villeneuve’s new film follows Paul Atreides joining the Fremen and beginning his spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib.

On the other hand, young Atreides also has to deal with the visions he suffers, which They predict an apparently inevitable future in which a Holy War will be fought in his name..

Apart from Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, they make up the cast of Dune: Part 2 Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1, Reminiscence), Austin Butler (Elvis, Masters of the Air), Javier Bardem (The Little Mermaid, The Good Boss), Josh Brolin (Outer Range), Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer), Stellan Skarsgård (Andor), Christopher Walken (Separation) and Dave Bautista (They knock on the door).

Dune: Part 2 opens in movie theaters in Spain on March 15, 2024. What do you think about the movie being rated PG-13? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.