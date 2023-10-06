Unofficially, the streaming landscape is in absolute chaos. A few months ago we would not have been able to foresee the chaos of decisions, of broken promises, of goals that have not been reached that have been unleashed between the platforms. And we had a very clear warning a year ago: Warner confirmed that it was in financial problems and that expenses had to be reduced no matter what.

Warner: starting signal. Warner was the one that made it clear with the cancellation of a practically finished ‘Batgirl’ and the withdrawal of huge amounts of material from its HBO Max platform that expenses had to be reduced. It was a policy consequence of a series of bad decisions in times of pandemic, and the thing continues: a few months ago it annihilated its HBO brand in the United States to bring together all its platforms into one, Max.

Each one with its crises. After this abrupt start, and which in the case of Warner has no signs of ending (especially taking into account that in certain strategic issues, such as setting up its own superhero universe, things are not looking too good either), we have come to know that the rest of the platforms had their own problems to deal with. For example, Disney: we recently learned that the company had even been sued by its own investors for hiding the true operating costs of the platform to achieve the high expected growth figures.

Prices up. Meanwhile, all platforms raise prices, which is never a sign that things are going well, because they are aware that decisions of this type generate rejection and, in many cases, force viewers to choose between several services. Disney+ will raise prices (not long after the last increase) and Netflix not only does the same, but – also like Disney+ – implements measures so that users do not share accounts.

Conclusion: all bad. Beyond specific problems of each platform (for example, Prime Video: there are no audience figures, but different studies suggest that ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ and ‘Citadel’ have not had audiences at the level of their monstrous budgets), the truth is that there is a general crisis. When all the major production companies (led by Disney) detected that Netflix was a formidable competitor, they joined forces to stop providing material for its catalog and open their own platforms. Good idea on paper, not so easy to execute, as has been seen.

Netflix to watch HBO. An unprecedented and symbolic step has been taken by HBO, which continues to cut costs wherever it can: licensing some of its series to Netflix. He has done it with ‘Band of Brothers’, ‘Six Feet Under’, ‘Ballers’, ‘The Pacific’ and ‘Insecure’. And it’s true: we’re not talking about ‘Succession’, ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘The Sopranos’, but there’s no turning back. The series are still on HBO, but they are also available on Netflix, its most direct competition (where they also happen to be among the most viewed because, of course, they are in many cases better than those on the platform itself).

The cherry on top: ‘Dune’. Again, a step that has very powerful symbolism in this platform war: in the United States, ‘Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve is being watched on Netflix. We are no longer talking about a prestigious series, but rather a back catalog and with a few years behind it. We are talking about one of Warner’s most powerful releases in recent years, a box office success that also became the standard bearer for HBO Max in the complicated years of the pandemic. But Warner’s platform has already made it profitable and, as Vox points out, this move to Netflix can generate public interest in ‘Dune 2’.

The war is over (more or less). What this leaves us with is a curious situation in this streaming war: Netflix is ​​the common denominator of the sector, it is the very synonym of the business, above any other brand. Its success triggered competition, forced the rest of the platforms to take certainly aggressive positions and now… it offers them a lifeline to clean up their accounts. It’s not exactly a victory, but perhaps it points to a less diverse future. And even more complicated.

