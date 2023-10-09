The “Strange Power” of Dune is an art developed by the Bene Gesserit where the psychosomatic domain predominates

Cinema has never been so close to teleporting you to another universe. Imagine a place where combat prowess is measured not only by brute strength or skill with weapons, but also by a deep mastery of mind and body. Yes, we are talking about the enigmatic concept of the “Way of Strange Power” in Dune, that fighting technique that has left more than one fan wondering: What the hell is that?

The Way of Strange Power

The term “Weirding” comes from a martial art that is an institution in the Dune universe. Originally developed by the Bene Gesserit brotherhood, it requires exceptional psychosomatic mastery. Therein lies its uniqueness: this method of combat not only relies on physical agility but also demands a high level of mental control, known in Herbert’s novels as Prana-bindu control.

If your memory is fresh, you’ll remember how Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) manage to fend off Fremen warriors in the 2021 film. Paul and Jessica master the Way of Strange Power to the point of leaving their enemies stunned. Both are capable of changing the perception of space-time, allowing them to predict their opponents’ movements and find their vulnerabilities.

The limitations of the technique

But not everything is rosy in the Bene Gesserit universe. The Way of Strange Power has its limits, and we are not talking about small inconveniences. The technique is only applicable at close range, meaning you won’t be able to do great feats if your enemy is armed with long-range projectiles.

Of course, we cannot forget that Dune: Part Two is on the way and will be released in March 2024. If the film faithfully follows the universe written by Herbert, This combat technique will become a crucial part of Paul and Jessica’s future. Furthermore, with the spice-induced visions that Paul has experienced, we could be looking at the formation of an army of Fremen trained in the Way of Strange Power, which could make them the most dangerous force in the Known Universe.

The Bene Gesserit lineage and its influence

Lady Jessica is a trained member of the Bene Gesserit., and as such, he not only teaches Paul the Way of Strange Power, but also other techniques such as “The Voice”. These methods were seen in action during his escape from the Harkonnen soldiers, which only increases the expectation about what we will see in the next installment of the saga.

For all this, the Way of Strange Power is not only a fascinating combat technique, but also an example of how the Dune universe mixes science fiction, mysticism and action in a unique and irresistible cocktail. What else will the future hold for us in Dune: Part Two? Only time will tell.

In the universe of Dune, magic and powers take complex forms and are deeply intertwined with science, politics and religion. The melange spice, for example, is not only a valuable resource but also grants supernatural abilities such as longevity and prescient powers. The Brotherhood Well donewhere Jessica, Paul Atreides’ mother, is located, uses the strange way, a technique that combines martial skills and mind control to achieve amazing feats. This mental control extends to the use of “The voice”a power that allows one to manipulate the will of other people with just the tone and modulation of one’s voice.

Las Mentat Schools They train humans to act as living supercomputers, offering another type of “magic” based on extreme calculation and logic. The Holtzman technology gives rise to personal shields that have revolutionized the way of combat, making firearms useless and giving rise to a renewed importance of hand-to-hand combat.

Each of these “magics” has its place in the balance of power, offering a Dune universe full of complexities that affect both the individual and the entire galaxy.