Also because he started working on himself mentally. “Of course, certainly. But it’s also a bit of experience. You learn certain situations first. In Italy they play very tactically. I’m now in my third season there and I notice that I’m starting to read certain situations first.”

On Inter and the future: “I feel good at Inter. A fantastic club, a warm club, fantastic people, fantastic fans. I feel privileged to be able to play for Inter. I definitely feel at home there. Renewal? We’ll see what happens in the next few months. I’m curious.”

In the past Dumfries had defined himself as a player with poor technique: “I don’t regret these statements of mine. But sometimes I hear people say this and I think it’s no longer true. Given the technical baggage I have now, this is no longer true. I invested a lot in this. I came to the pros late. And for me that was a big step. Maybe that’s what I’m most proud of.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Inter world without missing any updates, stay connected to FC Inter 1908 to discover all the day’s news on the Nerazzurri in the league and in Europe.

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 09:45)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED