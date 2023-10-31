One of the reasons Fuji released exclusive Instagram content was to avoid the actions of fanatical fans which affected him.

Apparently, he feels confident that those who really sincerely like him and are willing to pay a subscription fee to enjoy his content, will not act as they please.

Unfortunately, there are still some fans who act by spreading their uploads which include exclusive content, even going as far as buying and selling them.

In fact, Fuji itself has warned its subscribers not to share their uploads which include exclusive content.

Also read: Fuji releases exclusive Instagram content, the rates are the most expensive among other celebrities

“Please don’t spread this exclusive entry, please respect me. If it spreads, I don’t want to make any more stories,” wrote Fuji.

Fuji himself hopes that with this exclusive content feature, he can share stories without burden on his social media.

“I appreciate it like that, if I want to share there’s no burden, please come on, let’s do it. No need to sell exclusive content, I use this group, that’s fine,” said Vanessa Angel’s sister-in-law.

Fuji also admitted that he was worried that if his content was spread and bought and sold, it would have a bad impact on him.

“There’s no way (it can be controlled), it’s bound to spread everywhere if it’s bought and sold in that group. The point is, don’t be stupid, just enjoy my own story. Later I’ll be the one to bear it if this happens,” concluded Fuji.

Also read: So different from Tissa Biani, this celebrity is actually really happy when she says she looks like Fuji