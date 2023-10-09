loading…

Israel continues to launch attacks on Gaza and Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas Qassam Brigades threatened to execute Israeli prisoners if the Zionist state continues to bombard and kill civilians in Gaza.

“Any targeting of innocent civilians without warning will be met with great regret by executing one of the captives in our custody, and we will be forced to broadcast this execution,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Hamas Qassam Brigades, reported by Al Jazeera.

“We regret this decision but we hold the Zionist enemy (Israel) and their leadership responsible for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israeli authorities now believe that 100 people were taken prisoner by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Later, Israeli Army Radio reported that Israeli air strikes on Gaza would continue even at the expense of Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

“The attack on the Gaza Strip will be carried out forcefully and widely, even at the expense of Israeli hostages held in Gaza,” the statement said.

“If there is accurate intelligence about the location of the captives. Of course Israel will refrain from attacking such locations, but as long as such information is not available, all Hamas targets will be attacked.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the war was to eliminate Hamas’ ability to harm Israel.

A senior Israeli political official said Tel Aviv had information indicating that Iran encouraged Hamas to act and encouraged Hezbollah to prepare the campaign.