loading…

Many Ukrainian officials chose to flee abroad because their country was bankrupt. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Ukraine has been declared a bankrupt country because it lost the war against Russia. Moreover, the West, especially the United States (US), has abandoned Ukraine and chosen Israel. This caused many Ukrainian officials to choose to leave the country.

“An estimated 2,100 Ukrainian officials have attempted to leave the country illegally this year,” a spokesman for the national border guard service, Andrey Demchenko, told the TSN news agency.

The statistics were revealed in response to a direct request regarding falsifying documents to avoid military service.

Demchenko said there had been a slight decrease in attempts to use fake documents to cross the border at checkpoints, perhaps due to the increasing difficulty of obtaining fake documents. However, he added, there were increasing attempts to cross the border from official checkpoints.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported that it had violated three new schemes to evade mobilization through falsification of documents in different regions of the country.

Two of the operations allegedly involved corrupt officials helping clients escape military service, while in two cases the forgeries were specifically intended to provide cover for leaving Ukraine. The SBU said people had paid between $1,000 and $8,000 for the illegal services.

Kiev is reportedly planning to step up mobilization efforts after suffering heavy casualties on the front lines throughout the summer during efforts to retake territory from Russia.

Lawmaker Sergey Rakhmanin, who sits on parliament’s Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee, described many of the problems in the draft in an extensive interview with national media on Wednesday.

The lawmaker claimed that Ukraine’s current armed forces are not strong enough to allow frontline units to properly rotate troops. He also cast doubt on the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption and abuse of authority among statutory officials through comprehensive replacement, including by frontline officers.

“Taking away a battalion or brigade commander and putting him in charge of the conscription office – that will result in poor battalion or brigade performance, because you need to replace him. And the office plan will not start registering 120% of the quota without violating people’s rights,” argued Rakhmanin.

The abuses he refers to involve officials using force to hunt down new candidates, which has disrupted Ukraine’s mobilization campaign.

(ahm)