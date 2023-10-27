This Friday the Mexican singer Peso Pluma, who has gained international popularity, returns to Jalisco for a new concert at the 3 de Marzo Stadium.

For this reason, and taking into consideration that this is an event where there will be a large attendance of people, both in their own vehicles and in public transportation, The Road Police will be in charge of setting up a road surveillance deployment in the vicinity of the stadium.

The officers will be in charge of speeding up traffic to try to minimize the vehicular load, as well as guarantee the safe passage of pedestrians. The points where the road agents will be located will be the following:

– Av. Pablo Neruda and Av. Patria – Av. Patria and Callejón del Muro (Return) – Av. Patria (entrance 1) – Av. Patria (entrance 2) – Av. Patria and Circuito Universitario – Av. Patria and Paseo de the Viceroys – Av. Patria and Paseo de los Parques – Av. Patria and Av. Universidad – Av. Patria and Eca do Queiros

The Security Secretariat, in charge of the Road Police, urged citizens to follow the instructions of the agents, in addition to recommending alternative routes. “To calmly access the stadium, those attending the meeting are asked to plan their travel times.follow instructions from the authorities at the scene and respect signs, as well as the established regulations,” said the SS.

Finally, the agency sent a message to citizens to avoid driving vehicles under the influence of intoxicating beverages, either by designating a driver or using other means to get to and from the stadium, such as rental vehicles or through public transportation.

