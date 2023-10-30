If things continue like this, the ‘piracy is a crime’ ads could be removed from the fat again; Soon we will all be illegally downloading new cars to manufacture with the 3D printer. A complete car may still be a bridge too far, but you can now print a complete fastback hardtop for the Mazda MX-5 for less than 500 euros.

If you want to buy a fastback hardtop from Germany for an MX-5, you will spend around 3,500 euros. So it’s quite a saving. You shouldn’t calculate how much money you would earn if you worked these hours, but that is also a hobby. The result may not be completely perfect (the surface is a bit wavy) but for the money you can’t complain.

All little pieces

The handy Mazda driver does not have a 3D printer that is two meters long. He has divided the 3D drawing into small pieces that all click together. He first made a mold from the large part that was created in this way and then turned it into a carbon fiber hardtop. The end result was not completely tight, so a second version was made.

For the second version, the 3D printer worked overtime again to make countless small pieces. These have been clicked together again, but this time the PCBs are covered with fiberglass for a smooth surface. The trunk lid is made of fiberglass. After a lot of sanding and filling work, the hardtop went to the painter. The windows are made of plexiglass.