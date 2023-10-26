• 659 cm³ vertical single-cylinder engine

• Bore x stroke 116 x 62.4 mm

• Compression ratio 13.1:1

• Maximum power 57 kW (77.5 HP) at 9,750 rpm – 85 HP at 9,500 rpm with Termignoni racing exhaust

• Maximum torque 63 Nm (6.4 Kgm) at 8,050 rpm – 6.8 Kgm with Termignoni racing exhaust

• Aluminum cylinder barrel

• Euro 5+ approval

• Desmodromic mixed chain-gear distribution with double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder. 46.8 mm titanium intake valves, 38.2 mm exhaust valves.

• Asymmetrical crankshaft mounted on differentiated diameter main bearings

• Double balancing countershaft with water and oil pump control function

• Multi-disc oil-bath clutch, servo-driven and with anti-hopping function

• Semi-dry sump lubrication with delivery pump and recovery pump

• Fuel supply with oval section throttle body with an equivalent diameter of 62 mm

• Six-speed gearbox with the possibility of fitting the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down

• Oil change set at 15,000 km

• Checking and possibly adjusting the valve clearance set at 30,000 km