Ducati returns to producing a road single-cylinder, 30 years after the legendary Supermono 550. It is called Superquadro Mono, has a displacement of 659 cm3, is equipped with a Desmodromic system and sets itself as a new reference in the category for performance

October 26, 2023

Designed by choosing refined materials and solutions for each component, the new Ducati single-cylinder was designed starting from the Panigale 1299 enginethe 1285 cm Superquadro, from which it inherits the 116 mm diameter piston, the shape of the combustion chamber, the 46.8 mm diameter titanium intake valves, the 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves and the Desmodromic system.

The name Superquadro comes from the high ratio between bore and stroke which allows, thanks to the very limited stroke, to reach rotation speeds typical of racing engines. On the Superquadro Mono this ratio is equal to 1.86 and is the highest in the category thanks to a stroke of just 62.4 mm.

The record bore of 116 mm allows the adoption of large diameter valves for the benefit of performance, which however it wouldn’t be possible without the Desmodromic system. This system, which Ducati also uses it on MotoGP bikes, allows the limits imposed by the valve springs to be overcome, enabling extreme valve lift laws. In this way, the Desmodromic system contributes significantly both to performance and to the possibility of reaching very high rotation speeds.

Thanks to these solutions, it delivers a maximum power of 77.5 HP at 9,750 rpm, and is capable of reaching 10,250 rpm, values ​​never achieved by a road single-cylinder. The torque, whose maximum value is 6.4 kgm at 8,000 rpm, is distributed over a particularly extended curve, resulting in linear and exploitable power delivery. All this while respecting the limits of Euro 5 approval. In racing configuration with Termignoni exhaust it is able to reach the incredible maximum power value of 85 HP at 9,500 rpm.

It will also be used in a weakened version on motorbikes intended for A2 license holders.

Technical solutions and refined materials



The 116 mm bore piston is an absolute record for a production single cylinder. Of racing origin, it is characterized by a “box in box” scheme like the pistons of the Panigale V4 R, i.e. with a double-beam bottom to combine rigidity and resistance by reducing the thrust surfaces, with the ultimate aim of containing friction. For the same reason, the plug is equipped with Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) surface coatingthe same treatment used for the piston skirt of the Panigale V4 R. The compression ratio is equal to 13.1:1.

As on the Desmosedici MotoGP engine, the rocker arms of the Desmodromic system also boast DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) surface coating to reduce friction and increase fatigue resistance. Distribution is controlled through a mixed “silent” gear/chain system.

The power supply is entrusted to a single oval section throttle body with an equivalent diameter of 62 mmwith an under-throttle injector controlled by a ride-by-wire system that offers three different Power Modes (High, Medium, Low) to adapt engine output to different driving situations.

The die-cast engine crankcases integrate the water jacket around the cylinder barrel, made as on the 1299 Superleggera in aluminum rather than steel, with benefits in terms of weight and cooling due to the thinness of the walls. This solution also allows the head to be fixed directly to the crankcase, obtaining a much more compact engine with the same rigidity of the structure. The clutch, alternator and head covers are made by casting magnesium alloy, again to reduce the weight of the engine to a minimum while guaranteeing high mechanical resistance.

The crankshaft is asymmetrical and mounted on differentiated main bearings to keep the weight down. Engine balancing is guaranteed by the presence of two balancing countershafts (one front and one rear) mounted on ball bearings inside the crankcase and controlled by gears. The countershafts also control the water and oil pumps.

The layout of the two countershafts located on the side of the crankshaft allows the first order inertia forces to be completely balanced without introducing further unwanted forces or moments. Thanks to this solution the engine is capable of running at very high speeds while maintaining a vibration level comparable to a 90° V-twin.

The Superquadro Mono relies on two lobe pumps, a delivery one which ensures efficient lubrication of the engine, and a recovery one, located in the connecting rod compartment and which takes the oil from the side compartments of the alternator and clutch covers, so as to reduce friction losses of the lubricant with the moving parts. This pump, together with a valve placed in the blow-by circuit, brings the crankshaft compartment under depression as happens in racing engines, in order to reduce the resistance of the moving parts and to ensure effective recovery of the lubricating oil in any conditions of use of the engine.

The transmission relies on a six-speed gearbox with racing ratio derived from the experience gained with the Panigale V4. The first gear is in fact long to allow its use in slow curves, exploiting the maximum thrust available. The clutch is in an oil bath with hydraulic control with progressive interlocking, characterized by a particularly reduced lever load and specifically developed to offer easy and intuitive braking behavior, with maximum modulability at release and in the management of the engine brake to facilitate the curved entry drift maneuver.

The gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down. In this application, the DQS relies on a magnetic hall effect sensor and not the traditional load cell to improve accuracy and reliability.

