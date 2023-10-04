The true offroad soul of the DeserX Rally can be traced back to the technical solutions chosen: on the front end we find, in addition to the raised mudguard, a KYB fork with increased travel and closed cartridge, a technology used on racing cross and enduro bikes and which provides for pressurization of the oil inside the cartridgesto avoid cavitation. The aim of this choice is to obtain homogeneous and constant behavior from the front suspension, as well as providing greater support necessary during the most extreme uses. Then there are new aluminum plates machined from solid.

To optimize smoothness and wear resistance, the stays are equipped with Kashima Coating and the stems with DLC surface treatment. Wheel travel increases by 20mm, for a total of 250mm.

At the rear, however, we find an aluminum swingarm with a different attachment point compared to the standard DesertX, with a fully adjustable shock absorber with a larger piston, which aims to improve behavior on demanding off-road terrain. The travel of the rear wheel increases by 20 mm, for a total of 240 mm. Finally, the DesertX Rally is fitted with an adjustable Öhlins steering damper, fixed directly to the handlebars with supports machined from solid material. The interventions on the suspension have allowed the DesertX Rally to increase the ground clearance, now 280 mm (30 mm more than the standard one).