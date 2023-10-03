High front mudguard and specialist off-road technical equipment such as suspension with closed cartridge fork and specific wheels: this is how the new Rally version of the DesertX unveiled by Ducati presents itself

October 3, 2023

We predicted it and – for once – we got it. Ducati revealed today in its third premiere dedicated to the 2024 innovations the new DesertX Rally. This is not a simple rally replica disguise, but a specific set-up that aims to satisfy the most demanding lovers of off-road adventures and which we will now analyze in detail.

DesertX Rally: what changes?



Naturally the Rally was born on the basis of the DesertX which we remember was the first Ducati with the combination of 21″-18″ wheels and therefore expressly designed for off-road. The new setup is clearly aimed at the sportiest and most daring bike enthusiasts, at those who love rally raids and competitions and it is no coincidence that the video tickles our imagination by showing the bikes in action among the sands of Morocco. There components are of racing origin and make the DesertX Rally even more valuable and sophisticated as a specialist Ducati knows how to be. As we had ventured, this is the bike developed with Antoine Meo (multiple Enduro World Champion and European Supercross Champion as well as protagonist of the presentation video) who took it to the first step of the podium in the twin-cylinder category during the Iron Road Prolog all ‘Erzbergrodeo 2023.

Even before the components, the DesertX Rally stands out in style with a dedicated livery and solutions typical of the off-road world which characterize its aesthetics as also explained in the video. In addition to the obvious high mudguard, it is thanks to the technical equipment that the Rally becomes a real off-road motorbike. The suspensions Increased stroke kayak with closed cartridge fork and shock absorber with increased piston They are derived from motocross. The new central spoked wheelswith measurements and characteristics typical of off-road racing, make the Rally an unstoppable motorbike on any type of terrain and are combined with the beautiful forged carbon sump guardlight and resistant, and ai gear pedals and rear brake lever machined from solid.

Extreme cycling



We mentioned the KYB fork but let’s go into more detail about the suspension because both DesertX Rally units are designed to tackle decidedly challenging obstacles. Both the fork and the shock absorber, in fact, are characterized by same technologies used on professional cross and enduro bikes. On the front end we find new aluminum plates machined from solid rigid and light. The fork has a closed cartridge, a technology used on racing cross and enduro bikes which involves pressurizing the oil inside the cartridges to avoid cavitation. This guarantees homogeneous and constant behavior of the front suspension and the necessary support during the most extreme uses.

Furthermore, to improve smoothness and wear resistance, the sheaths are equipped with Kashima Coating and the stems with DLC surface treatment. Wheel travel increases by 20mm, for a total of 250mm. To also improve off-road handling, the DesertX Rally features a adjustable Öhlins steering damper and fixed directly to the handlebar with supports machined from solid.

Some new features could not be missing from the rear either. The aluminum swingarm has a different attachment point and a fully adjustable shock absorber with a larger piston, again with a view to improving behavior on demanding off-road terrain. Rear wheel travel increases by 20mm, for a total of 240mm.

It also increases the ground clearance by 30 mm, now it is 280 mm.

Always with a view to improving off-road performance the DesertX Rally is equipped with wheels characterized by specific measurements for offroad, more robust and lighter thanks to hubs machined from solid, carbon steel central spokes and channels for high-resistance Takasago Excel inner tube.

Finally, to underline the versatility of the DesertX Rally, as for the DesertX, the triple approval for tyres with the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR proposed as original equipment. To enhance its off-road capabilities, it is possible to mount the Scorpion Rally, while for those who prefer to ride the bike mainly on asphalt, the Scorpion Trail II is available.

The dry weight also increases, but incredibly only by one kilogram and this thanks to the use of high-level components.

DesertX Rally: engine and electronics



The twin-cylinder engine takes care of pushing the DesertX Rally properly Ducati Testastretta 11° 937 cm³ with desmodromic distribution. The maximum power is 110 HP at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine has been optimized for off-road thanks to a dedicated reporting and to specific strategies and calibrations of electronic systems.

There are six Riding Modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally. There is Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) recalibrated according to the new chassis and for use more oriented towards off-road.

The vertically oriented 5″ high resolution color TFT display is positioned to offer optimal visibility even when riding standing. This display is designed for integration with the Ducati Multimedia System which allows you to connect your smartphone, thus activating new functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation* (optional) with directions directly on the dashboard. Furthermore, the DesertX Rally offers the Utility Bar as standard for mounting the satellite navigator.

Service intervals for the DesertX Rally are every 15,000 km or 24 months, with valve clearance checks every 30,000 km. DesertX Rally will be available starting from January 2024 in Ducati dealerships and will also be available in the 35 KW version for A2 license holders. The price has not yet been announced.

Clothing and accessories



The Ducati Performance accessories catalog is enriched with accessories for those who wish to further customize the DesertX Rally. We start from additional eight-litre tank which guarantees almost 40 percent more autonomy and is perfectly integrated into the line of the bike. Aluminum side cases are available which, combined with the top case, give the motorbike a total load capacity of almost 120 litres. For travelers who never stop there are also additional LED spotlights and heated grips. We then find an engine guard made of steel tubes to protect the tank and engine and the inevitable Termignoni approved exhaust. Anyone wishing to use the DesertX Rally in competitions can improve the power and torque values ​​by +7% through the racing exhaust, again Termignoni. Enthusiasts who want to complete their look will be able to choose from several proposals for specialist clothing with graphics coordinated with the DesertX Rally livery. The collection, which also includes the women’s line, is made up of the Explorer jacket-trousers set, Atacama gloves, Explorer T7 boots and Arai Tour-X5 helmet.

Ducati presents the new DesertX Rally. All the details here (VIDEO)