October 27, 2023

Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia sees only positive things

Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia commented with satisfaction on Friday’s free practice at Buriram, which he finished in seventh position. The world champion again did not shine on Friday, but he directly qualified in Q2 and felt a good feeling.

“I have a good feeling, I’m happy with this start, it’s been a while since we started with this initial inspiration and despite some difficulties we managed to be very fast. It’s a shame about the yellow flag at the end because we could have been in the first three places and it would have given extra value.”

In braking the most positive notes: “I felt better than usual, especially in the braking phase, where lately I was missing something. For Saturday we’ll have to improve something on corner entry, but we’re on the level. Finally.”

Bagnaia doesn’t look at the points gap from Martin: “I don’t look at the +27, there are always too many points up for grabs: we keep our heads down and work to stay in front as much as possible”.

©Getty Images