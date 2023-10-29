October 28, 2023

Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia held back: Pedrosa explains why

KTM tester Dani Pedrosa on Dazn analyzed the difficulties of Pecco Bagnaia, just seventh in the sprint race in Thailand at a decisive moment of the season.

“Maybe he didn’t have a good feeling with the tyres, but today he really gave up important points. I expected him to be more aggressive in overtaking, but it seemed like he had a few more problems.”

According to Pedrosa, “Bagnaia drives more with his head than with instinct, and this is holding him back and not bringing him to his maximum potential.”

Praise goes to Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin: “He was fast, and showed that he had learned from the mistakes of the last races. He obtained a good margin, and then tried to maintain it without overdoing it.”

©Getty Images