New leak of images from the Borgo Panigale area: this time it is what appears to be the most extreme version of the Ducati crossover, in which technical solutions from the Pikes Peak currently on the list and the “peppery” naked Streetfighter V4 converge

October 16, 2023

After the uncontrolled leak of the images of what will be the new single-cylinder Hypermotard, and those of the Desert Ducati is again anticipated with the release of a couple of images: this time, it seems, they would be frames of a video shot during a foreign dealer meeting.

It portrays a model that reproduces the design and takes up the chassis with rear single arm and Ohlins suspension from Pikes Peak but the acronym RS on the side of the tank suggests that, in the thermal part, the V4 Granturismo may have been replaced by a higher performing unit probably derived from the Streetfighter V4, with desmodromic distribution, dry clutch and, of course, the related cavalry initiation.

It is difficult, but not impossible, to say that she will be the protagonist of the next unveiling of the Ducati new series scheduled for October 19th (episodes 5 and 6 will be revealed, respectively, on November 2nd and 7th).