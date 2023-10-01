29 September 2023

Ducati: Max Biaggi’s message to Marc Marquez

Max Biaggi on his social media profiles commented on Marc Marquez’s probable farewell to Honda, and the possible transfer of the eight-time world champion to Ducati, to the Gresini team.

“Personally I believe that the story between Marc and Honda, as we have seen it up to now, has come to an end,” wrote the Corsaro.

The Roman centaur hopes to soon see Marquez on a competitive motorbike: “As a fan of this splendid sport of ours, I say that it would be really nice to see Marc on a competitive motorbike! Unfortunately in recent years, due to the ordeal he had to suffer and due to an uncompetitive bike, he wasn’t able to fight for the victory and the championship. I’m convinced that with a competitive bike he would show off all his talent once again, returning to fight for the victory.”

Biaggi goes further, advising Marquez to try the big leap: “The time is ripe to make this change! I don’t know if all this will happen, but it is fundamental for our sport that a champion like Marc returns to express himself at his best. We enthusiasts want to dream and go to the circuit to see memorable feats!”.

