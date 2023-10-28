October 26, 2023

Ducati, Marc Marquez clarifies: “It’s not like he races for free”

Marc Marquez looked again at his future in Ducati at a press conference in Buriram, where the Thai Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. The Catalan driver returned to his particular choice to move to a satellite team: “Being an ambitious person, who wants to face his challenges, I put sport first, but I didn’t say I’ll race for free.”

“I want to prioritize other things, and I’m lucky to be able to do that by putting sport first. In my sporting career, every time I’ve made decisions I’ve done so by prioritizing these things, and I will continue to do so until I retire After this you’ll think about other things to do in life, but for now I want to have fun on the track. That’s where you really see if you’re worth it or not.”

On his chances over the weekend: “It was already a dream for me to get on the podium in Japan, because if that were to be my last podium it would still be nice precisely because it was achieved in Japan, at Honda. However, we need to align all the planets: We’re very far away at the moment.”

“We are not fifth or sixth, but tenth, eleventh, twelfth, that is, far from the podium, and that is where we have to continue working. If there is the slightest possibility I will try, as happened in India. I obtained a fourth place, an easy fifth and I tried to do something more for the podium. Nobody remembers fifth place, but the podium does.”

©Getty Images