October 29, 2023

Ducati, Jorge Martin in Bagnaia: “You can’t pass me on the outside”

Ducati Pramac rider Jorge Martin nibbled away more points from world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand. The Spaniard analyzed his victory in Buriram: “I wasn’t so sure about winning, but I knew I was one of the candidates. Going in the lead helped me manage the tyre, especially for the final.”

“I ran a very intelligent race, saving money. I saw that Pecco was getting closer and closer and when I saw he was close I started to shoot. So I fought with Binder and Bagnaaia and managed to beat them in the final thanks to saving money. tires.”

“I think it was the best race of my life, in terms of fighting and getting three to the finish line, I think it was incredible. I think from outside the spectators will have enjoyed it.”

Still on the final duel with Pecco: “When I saw him, I said to myself ‘you won’t overtake me on the outside’. I couldn’t forgive myself for that. I started pushing like crazy and managed to gain the necessary tenths to stay in front.”

