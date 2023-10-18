A cross Ducati, ridden by nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli. It seems crazy, but it could really happen. After Triumph, Ducati also seems to be interested in making a concrete debut in the motocross sector (and beyond). We’ve been talking about a knobby redhead for years and everything suggests that the right time has arrived. In the MXGP World Championship paddock it is now taken for granted the imminent arrival of a specialist Desmocross, already ready to hit the track in 2024with a structured program: some spot races in the main national championships around Europe and targeted wildcards in selected GPs.

Nothing is known yet about the bike, except that it should be a 450 to be deployed immediately in the MXGP top class, with a second commitment in MX2 with a 250 expected for the years to come. Technically there is no information and there is curiosity to find out whether the distribution will be desmodromic or not. This technology, at the moment, is not used by any manufacturer in cross/enduro (mostly due to issues of head volume), but it would be a perfect link to transfer the Ducati DNA from the road world to the knobby one.

Some more information, however, comes to us from the pilots: the group of test drivers led by Antoine Meo, Alessandro Lupino should be addedFiamme Oro driver who has just finished his 17th world championship season, ready to leave professional activity to embrace the new role of test driver. The team of Corrado and Marco Maddii should provide the necessary technical support, two characters who need no introduction, their experience in this sector is so profound. If everything were confirmed, the two would leave the current management of the Fantic Factory team (represented in the last three seasons) to move to red. But that is not all.

We are chasing the news of Tony Cairoli’s involvement, for which a contract is already ready as brand ambassador, test driver, driver and team manager of the official team. This seems impossible, considering the very narrow conditions relationship between the Sicilian champion and KTM matured through six world titles won between 2010 and 2017, to which is added the MX2 of Andrea Adamo which Cairoli has just conquered in his new role as team manager of the official team. AND paradoxical to imagine Tony leaving KTMbut if you look at it from the point of view of Borgo Panigale this becomes a tremendously sensible opportunity. But also from that of the Sicilian, whose desire to return to racing (even if not in the World Championship) seems to be very strong.

Managing to snatch Tony away from KTM it would be a great coup for Ducati and would certify the concreteness of the off-road commitment, which could start from the cross sector and then also develop into the rally and enduro sector. Cairoli is the emblem of this sportrepresents values ​​of success and quality and it would be the best viaticum to transform the racing prototype into a commercially successful series product. In a market where KTM dominates.