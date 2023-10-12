At first glance it seems like a mistake but, unfortunately, it is not. Yet another clone that hits an Italian brand arrives from China. A few weeks ago we showed you the copy of the Moto Guzzi V85 TT, while in the past some of you will remember the CoCo Pony 150Fshameless copy, albeit small, of the Ducati Scrambler 800 and the MX500-6D of Moxiaco, real botched copy of the Ducati Streetfighter.

The manufacturer in question is Shanghai Jianshe Motorcycle Technology Company Limited, which owns several brands including Ducasu. What is most surprising, in addition to the similarity of the lines, is the coat of arms: the company has taken two more recent Ducati logos and “fused” them together, using a font that is practically identical to the one used by the company. Bologna. Powering the DX400 is a 385 cc parallel twin with 25 HP, while on the chassis level we find disc brakes, upside down forks and even a single-sided swingarm.

Shanghai Jianshe Motorcycle appears to be present in China since 1994 with other of its brands mainly dedicated to electric mobility. The newborn Ducasu brand seems to have all the characteristics to be accused of plagiarism, so much so that Ducati is present on the Chinese market with various models from its range, including the Supersport 950 e 950S.