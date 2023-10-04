Here we are once again commenting on yet another clone. An elusive Chinese brand that photocopies a famous motorbike, in this case the Ducati Supersport 950. Ducasu DK400… if it weren’t true you’d laugh

You know the Ducati Supersport 950? Here’s the version Clone 400.

For the series we do as we pleasefor the umpteenth time a scale copy of a motorbike with an emblazoned brand appears, preferably a European one.

The new builder is called Ducas (please don’t laugh), and the protagonist’s name is DK400.

384 cc for a power of approximately 25 hpfor this motorbike which in its pearl white colour, is truly reminiscent of the most famous twin-cylinder from Bologna.

After the Panigale made in China, Moxiao 500RR, the Supersport also arrives, and unfortunately we don’t believe it will be the last.

At first glance it seems well made, a little less care is taken in presenting the photos of the model complete with books under the stand and feet that emerge from the lower part of the bike.

We have to laugh, but it’s a… bitter laugh!

Shameless: Ducasu DK400