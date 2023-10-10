The DS 7 Vauban is perfect to save you from the OAS.

Do you remember the story of Charles De Gaulle and the Citroen DS? The French president survived an attack by the OAS (Organisation Armee Secrète) thanks to the legendary DS. The car was shot at and a tire was punctured. Thanks to the hydropneumatic suspension, the car remained somewhat stable and steerable, allowing the driver to transport the then French president and his enormous nose to safety. Anyway, read the book ‘The Day of The Jackal’ by Frederick Forsythe or watch the original film (no, not the one with Bruce Willis and Ric

Back to the DS, because they come with a car that Charles de Gaulle would also be happy with. It’s about the DS 7 Vauban. According to its makers, it is nothing more than a moving fortress.

The car is being built in Mulhouse, but before it is finished it will go 100 km further to Herimoncourt. There the car is fitted with armor by the specialists from WELP France.

Based on Macron’s car

That is an old acquaintance because they have worked with DS Automobiles before. The DS 7 Vauban is a further development of the DS 7 Elysée, which was specially developed for the French president, Emmanuel Macron. You can recognize the model by the long wheelbase. It’s basically that car, but for mere mortals and their teachers. In terms of technology, it is always a DS 7 E-Tense, so a PHEV with four-wheel drive and 300 hp. You have to be able to move from your place a bit.

the DS 7 Vauban owes its name to the French fortresses of the same name from the 17th century, which are known for their robustness. The DS 7 Vauban is also with VPM 4 protection level. The Vauban is equipped with aramid plates of bullet-resistant safety glass.

Additional options for DS 7 Vauban

In addition to the regular options from DS Automobiles, you can also choose from a load of gadgets that Q can also give to James Bond. Consider a closed ventilation system (not useful if you have eaten kidney beans), siren, intercom, fire extinguishers, rocket launchers and machine guns. Those last two are nonsense, by the way, but it would be useful.

In addition, you can put together the car to your heart’s content. Think of unique body colors, leather upholstery and stitching. As befits an armored car, you can also order flag holders. You can order the DS 7 Vauban soon, the first units will be delivered in April 2024.

