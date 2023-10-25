Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator, a drunk driving game, is removed from the Switch eShop after it was sneaked with a PEGI 3.

The Nintendo Switch virtual store has more than 10,000 games, and between Nintendo masterpieces and indie gems, there is also room for a lot of trash. Do you remember the The Last of Us plagiarism scandal on Switch?

This week we had another similar case, even more surreal. It was called Need for Sprit: Drink and Drive Simulator, a drunk driving game. And we speak in the past tense because it has already been withdrawn after an investigation by PEGI.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the game has been removed from the eShop (where it only cost one euro) due to an investigation by PEGI. And the game had slipped like PEGI 3when for obvious reasons you should be at least PEGI 16 or PEGI 18.

“Drunk Driving Simulator” is no longer on Switch, but it is on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Of all the shovelware on Switch, this one seemed at least funny as a joke, but with the corresponding age rating. In this game there was no violence, gore, nudity or tacos, so a priori it passes for just another driving game (with PS2 graphics).

But any game that contains substances such as alcohol or tobacco must be at least PEGI 16 or PEGI 18, according to the European age rating body. And in Need for Spirit everything revolves around alcohol.

If you try to search for its link on the Nintendo website you will get Peppy Hare informing you of the 404 error. Maybe in the future Need for Spirit vuelta a Switchwith the corresponding qualification.

On the Epic Games Store it has a PEGI 16, while on Steam it does not have an age rating.

What it does have is a “mixed” reception of 59% positive reviews. Predmaster’s review says that it is “HORRIBLE, UNFURABLE, UNPLAYABLE, UNPLAYABLE… If you thought it was going to be a fun parody, forget it” and Cesmikel says that “I played 2 minutes… it took longer to get into it than it did to enjoy the game.” game.. not recommended at all. I will ask for a refund.”