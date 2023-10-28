This year we celebrate centennial of the founding of Disneyone of the largest and most successful companies in the world, which has seen the value of its shares grow in recent years in the heat of content streaming.

The company was founded by brothers Walt and Roy Disney in 1923, and has since been responsible for some of the most iconic and beloved films of all time. However, the story of his Disney heirs has little of a fairy tale, and much of a Tarantino film: Drugs, Betrayals and Trusts.

The Burbank magician died on December 15, 1966, leaving two daughters and ten grandchildren who would share an enormous legacy of one of the most influential people in the entertainment industry. Less well known is the figure of his brother Roy Oliver Disney, co-founder of the company, who also left children when he died five years later.

Although the descendants were not too many, in the history of her legacy you can find hints of the story of Cinderella with her stepsisters, fighting princesses like Pocahontas and some ugly duckling that in the end gave a lot to talk about.

Nowadays it is difficult to know precisely the percentage of the company that each heir owns of the company or how much the fortune of each family member is. The last estimate was made by one of Walt Disney’s grandsons, who calculated that the heirs barely kept 3% of the company’s shares, compared to the 20% that his father controlled. To put it a little in context, Steve Jobs left a legacy of 7.54% of Disney shares to his widow upon his death.

However, although it may seem that 3% of the company is not much, given the size that the company has adopted in recent years, that percentage would imply that Disney’s direct heirs would share a pie of 4.65 billion dollars.

Grandpa Walt’s inheritance

Seen the mess that the heirs of the Disney empire formedit is not surprising that many millionaires do not want to leave inheritances to their descendants.

Walt Disney’s share passed to his two daughters: Diane Marie Disney y Sharon Mae Disney. The first of her had no less than seven children and she lived a quiet life surrounded by vineyards, writing screenplays and honoring her father’s work with philanthropy under the Disney family name.





Sharon was adopted and was not as restrained with her father’s fortune as her sister. She was married twice. In her first marriage she adopted her daughter Victoria Diane Brownand in her second marriage to Bill Lund she had twins: Brad y Michelle Lund Disney. Things in life (and business), Bill Lund was the developer of the land where DisneyWorld currently stands in Orlando.

Walt Disney’s youngest daughter, Sharon Disney Lund, died in 1993 of breast cancer at the age of 56, leaving her three children a fortune of $400 million as a result of Grandpa Walt’s legacy.

The most conflictive since she was a child was Victoria Diane, with a reputation for being wild and destructive who, according to the Hollywood Reporter, was capable of spending $5,000 on a night of debauchery and heroin in Las Vegas in the 1980s. Victoria died in September 2022. at 36 years old.

The twins Brad and Michelle had been born with some learning problems, so their mother arranged for the deposit of their millionaire inheritance under the supervision of three trustees. These three managers would be in charge of giving them 20 million dollars every five years from the age of 35 until the 400 million that corresponded to them as inheritance were exhausted.

In addition, his mother had established a clause ensuring that her children made reasonable use of the money they received. It specified that they would only receive the money if they demonstrated “maturity and financial ability to manage and use the money in a prudent and responsible manner.”

As if it were the same Cinderella story, the managers of the fortune convinced Michelle to declare her twin brother incapable of managing his finances before turning 35, alleging that he suffered from Down Syndrome. That way, she would not receive payment from her mother’s trust fund.

Unfortunately for Michelle, luck turned its back on her. She suffered a brain aneurysm and almost died before turning 40. Seriously ill, her father’s second wife offered to take her into her home with the intention of taking control of the succulent inheritance. , and they tried to incapacitate her and put Michelle under his guardianship. However, the wealthy heiress recovered from the aneurysm and she had to take her stepmother to court to regain control of her finances.

Brad, who remained with his father, did not have an easy time maintaining Grandpa Walt’s legacy. He first got into fights with his sister Michelle and his aunt, who wanted to get his share of the pie. Ultimately, Brad lost the legal battle and his share of her estate.

The lineage of Roy Oliver Disney

The other half of the Disneys are not exempt from controversy either. The line of heirs got off to a good start with the help of his son Roy Edward Disney. The young heir was involved in the management of Disney until his death in 2009, leaving a legacy of $1.6 billion, approximately 1% of Disney shares. Walt Disney’s nephew left four heirs: Abigail, Tim, Roy Patrick y Susan Disney.

Roy Edward Disney’s respectful and continuing nature with the company that his father and uncle Walt had founded was counteracted by the dissident and activist character of his daughter Abigail Disney.

Roy Oliver Disney’s granddaughter dedicated a good part of her life to attacking the policies of the company founded by her grandfather, accusing them of being capitalist exploiters. She even produced a documentary called The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales in which she denounces the situation of labor exploitation suffered by some of the company’s employees.

Abigail Disney was one of the millionaires who signed the so-called Davos millionaires’ manifesto, in which a group of 200 millionaires from around the world asked the leaders of the world’s main economies to tax large fortunes at higher rates and taxes.

Image | Dall-E 3, Pixabay (hellokitty)