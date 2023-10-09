Voice of Sumatra – The son and son-in-law of M Yakob, a convict in the case of 20 kg of methamphetamine who was sentenced to life imprisonment, were arrested by the North Sumatra Police. S, who is Yacob’s son-in-law and MM, was arrested in a drug case.

The two of them were arrested by the North Sumatra Police Narcotics Directorate on Tuesday 3 October 2023 along with four other suspects with 45 kg of methamphetamine as evidence.

“We arrested both of them along with four other suspects in uncovering a drug network controlled by N alias Agam, a drug convict who is languishing at the Tanjung Gusta Detention Center,” said Head of Public Relations of the North Sumatra Police, Kombes Hadi Wahyudi, Monday (9/10/2023).

Hadi explained that this drug was part of the Aceh-Medan-Lampung network which was controlled by prisoner N from the prison. The two of them were arrested while driving a car on the Medan-Banda Aceh Highway, precisely in East Langsa, Langsa City.

“From the car, evidence was found of two jutes containing 40 kg of methamphetamine. Officers also found 5 kg of methamphetamine hidden in the trunk of the car,” said Hadi.

“The drugs were obtained on W’s orders (still under investigation). W told the two of them to hand over the crystal methamphetamine to MR,” said Hadi.

Officers then arrested MR and TM on the Aceh-Medan Highway, Peureulak, East Aceh. From MR’s statement, the methamphetamine would be handed over to NF who was then arrested on the side of the Banda Aceh-Aceh Highway.

“The 45 kg of shabu will be handed over to someone in Lampung at the behest of A, a prisoner,” he explained.

Officers carried out further investigations and it was revealed that this network was controlled by prisoner N alias Agam.

“The methamphetamine was obtained from a Malaysian citizen named Aseng,” said Hadi.

