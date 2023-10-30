A very serious drought is affecting the Amazon and Brazil. River levels have dropped to record levels and rock carvings of human faces made around 2,000 years ago have emerged. The rocky point where the ancient faces were discovered is called Point of Lajesor Place of the Slabs and is located on the northern shore of the Amazon River, near the confluence of the Rio Negro and Solimoes rivers, near the city of Manaus. The combination of climate change and The boy they have brought about this situation by isolating some communities and killing wildlife.

Ancient stone carvings on a rocky point of the Amazon river that were exposed after water levels dropped to record lows during a drought in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo credit Reuters/Suamy Beydoun https://t.co/oNMt4mI0I5 pic.twitter.com/NUTpsbDCeP — Ticia Verveer (@ticiaverveer) October 27, 2023

Some of the engravings, which also include animals, had already been identified in 2010, but this year’s drought is even more serious: the Rio Negro has dropped 15 meters since July, exposing vast expanses of rocks and sand where there is none they were beaches.

Last week, the Negro River fell to 13.5 meters in the port of Manaus – the lowest level since official records began 121 years ago.

A similar thing happened during the Drought dell’estate 2022 in Europawhen engravings appeared near the beds of some French rivers with the writing “If you see me, cry“.

A greater variety of petroglyphs are now visible that will help researchers establish their origins, archaeologist Jaime de Santana Oliveira said Monday.

In one area, smooth grooves are visible in the rock which are thought to have been made by indigenous inhabitants to sharpen arrows and spears long before the arrival of Europeans.

“The carvings are prehistoric or precolonial. We can’t date them exactly, but based on the evidence of human occupation of the area, we believe they date back about 1,000 to 2,000 years ago,” Oliveira said in an interview.

“This time we found not just other carvings, but the sculpture of a human face engraved in the rock,” added Oliveira, who works for the National Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN) which oversees the conservation of historic sites.