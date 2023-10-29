Suara.com – Electric cars rely on batteries as the main energy source. However, it often happens that electric car batteries drop or leak, causing the car to not start.

So what should you do when the electric car battery drops and the car won’t start? Here are several steps that need to be taken if an electric car user experiences this incident. One of them is advised not to push the car.

Here are some tips that should be followed, quoted from mobbi, Sunday (29/10/2023):

Contact an authorized repair shop

The first step that must be taken is to contact an official repair shop. Electric car manufacturers usually have road assistance services such as towing for unexpected events such as a dropped battery or breakdown.

As a precautionary measure, owners are advised to regularly check at an official repair shop. The aim is to determine the health condition of electric car batteries, so as to avoid incidents of electric car batteries dropping.

Do not disassemble the battery

Furthermore, do not try to disassemble or tamper with the position of a down-charged electric car battery because this is a dangerous action.

Please note, electric car batteries are a large source of energy. Even if an electric car’s battery is dead or completely discharged, it is feared that there is still some current stored in the battery.

Don’t push the car

When an electric car battery drops, do not try to push the car for any reason because pushing the car when the battery is dead can damage the components in the drive system.

These are some steps you can take when your electric car battery drops.