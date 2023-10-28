loading…

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was angry over the drone incident in the Red Sea. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged everyone to respect Egypt’s sovereignty and position in the region following incidents on Friday in which drones crashed in two Egyptian Red Sea cities.

The Egyptian people must feel safe and that the army is able to protect the country, Reuters quoted Sisi as saying at a manufacturing exhibition in Cairo.

Sisi also emphasized that Egypt will continue to play a positive role in the Israel-Hamas conflict and does not want the conflict to spread regionally.

Sisi’s remarks came after drones caused explosions that hit two Egyptian cities on the Red Sea on Friday.

Egyptian military spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said two drones were fired from the south of the Red Sea heading north.

A drone crashed into a building adjacent to a hospital in the Egyptian city of Taba, on the border with Israel, injuring six people, early Friday, the Egyptian military said.

The second drone crashed outside Egyptian airspace on Friday morning, and its debris fell in the desert area of ​​the city of Nuweiba, about 70 km from the Israeli border.

(ahm)