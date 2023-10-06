loading…

As many as 80 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a drone attack on the Syrian Military Academy graduation ceremony. Photo/AP

DAMASCUS – A drone attack targeting graduation ceremonies Syrian military academy and killed at least 80 people and injured 240 others. The Syrian government said the attack was carried out by terrorists.

Women, children and armed forces personnel were among those killed in the attack on a military academy in Homs province on Thursday local time.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash told state television that six women and six children were among the dead.

“The number of deaths is likely to increase, considering the large number of victims who suffered serious injuries,” he added as reported by RT, Friday (6/10/2023).

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas reportedly attended a graduation ceremony and left the campus just minutes before the attack occurred.

“After the ceremony, people came down to the courtyard, and explosives went off,” an unnamed witness told Reuters.

“We don’t know where it came from, and bodies are strewn on the ground,” he added. The agency estimates the death toll at more than 100 people.

President Bashar Assad’s government condemned the drone strikes, saying they were backed by known international powers, and vowed a strong response.

“The general command of the army and armed forces considers these cowardly terrorist acts as an unprecedented criminal act and affirms that they will respond with full force and speed against these terrorist organizations, wherever they are found,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense said , adding that both the planners and perpetrators of the attack would be held accountable.