Volvo’s splinter group Polestar has put itself on the map. Since the start of 2020, the Chinese Swedes have clawed their way into the top 5 of electric sales figures with one model: the Polestar 2. With the updates from competitors such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 and with the This position is currently under pressure due to the arrival of new challengers such as BYD, but with the Polestar 3 reinforcement is on the way. In the meantime, a subtle design update and robust technical update should give the Polestar 2 the necessary ammunition.

SmartZone

But don’t panic, leasing driver: your newly run-in Polestar 2 will not immediately look hopelessly outdated due to that design update. The visual changes remain quite limited: the grid-shaped closed radiator grille makes way for a SmartZone, a closed shield that houses the necessary assistance systems, such as a camera and distance radar.

Taken over from the Polestar 3, of course, but the change ensures that this Polestar 2 is already in line with the brand’s future corporate identity. It’s just a shame that the SmartZone looks a bit clumsily integrated: by leaving a cooling opening at the bottom, it looks as if Polestar has quickly replaced the cover, just like with the electric Volvo XC40 Recharge.

For the rest, there is a new and attractive rim design in size 20 inches, but if you select the Performance Pack, as with our test car, your Polestar 2 will receive a different set of 20-inch wheels. The Performance Pack does not change with the facelift: the stronger Brembo brakes, gold-colored brake calipers and ditto valve caps remain, just like the manually adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers.

Cocongevoel

Inside, the Polestar 2 continues to provide a pleasant interior in 2023. One that still cannot hide the Volvo tires under the front seats or rear seats, but which nevertheless leaves its own Polestar stamp and provides a stronger cocoon feeling than in the technically related Volvo XC40. This is reinforced at the front by the large center tunnel (under which part of the batteries are housed), at the rear by the same center tunnel (so that the Polestar 2 can accommodate two instead of three passengers) and by the sloping rear window that improves the view to the rear. in this liftback.

The 11.5-inch central infotainment screen is one of the better on the market. Not so much because you recently also have a YouTube app and a Prime Video app to kill time while fast charging, but because Polestar, like Volvo (and recently also Renault), bases its infotainment on Android Automotive. The connectivity and responsiveness are therefore flawless, and at the same time there is also room for apps such as A Better Route Planner and Apple CarPlay is not overlooked.

New battery

On to the heart of the matter then. The Single Motor models of this Polestar 2 move their electric motor from the front to the rear axle, while the Long Range models receive a new battery from an equally new supplier. The Dual Motor obviously still has an electric motor on each axle, but is now mainly controlled from the rear. All this gives the Standard Range Single Motor a battery of 69 kWh and power of 200 kW (272 hp), the Long Range Single Motor a battery of 82 kWh and power of 220 kW (299 hp) and the Long Range Dual Motor a battery of 82 kWh and power of 310 kW (421 hp).

You can also still select the Performance package, and only with the Long Range Dual Motor. The power then increases to 350 kW (476 hp), making the sprint to 100 km/h slightly faster in 4.2 seconds. In any case, the top speed remains limited to 210 km/h. The more powerful electric motors naturally consume slightly more power, causing the WLTP driving range to drop from 593 kilometers without the Performance package to 568 kilometers. Finally, all Long Range models perform slightly better at the fast charger: the peak power is now 205 kW.

Save costs effortlessly

Let us be clear right away: the Performance package is fun to show off at the counter, but at the same time it is also 6,500 euros that you can effortlessly save. After all, you will use regenerative braking the vast majority of the time, so the Brembos just hang around idle. And the manually adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers also sound nice on paper, but in practice the majority of Polestar 2 buyers will want to adjust the hardness of those dampers via the touchscreen. The 2.1 ton weight of the Polestar 2 does not help the Öhlins dampers either.

And of course Polestar couldn’t just get rid of that weight with the facelift. But the kilos are still noticeable, especially because they are positioned so low and the bodywork is tightly constricted by the suspension. When you press the accelerator, it really seems as if the Polestar 2 has to get a lot of mass moving. Fortunately, he quickly gets out of his shoes when you put your right foot to work a little harder, although it never really becomes intense like Tesla’s squint-your-eyes-and-hope-it-turns-out-well-intensity.

At pace, this Polestar 2 is a pleasant driver who wants to profile itself more sportily with settings for the steering resistance and traction control, but actually just uses one driving mode for calm and sporty driving. Due to the switch to rear-wheel drive, the front wheels also have to process a little less in this Dual Motor and it all feels a bit sharper and more lively, but efficiency still prevails.

Price

Price tag for all that? 48,690 euros for the Standard Range Single Motor, 54,390 euros for the Long Range Single Motor and 60,690 euros for this Long Range Dual Motor. With possibly another 6,500 euros for that unnecessary Performance package. In all cases you have to add another 2,500 euros for the Pilot package with more driving assistance and safety, and 5,000 euros for the Plus package with more comfort options and a heat pump.

If you then take a look at the competition, you cannot ignore the Tesla Model 3. There you pay at least 45,970 for the newly facelifted Model 3 in its basic version and 53,970 euros for the Long Range. BMW asks at least 59,000 euros for its electric i4, while the Chinese newcomer BYD asks 47,740 euros for its Seal.

Conclusion

This Polestar 2 is not radically different after the facelift and technical update. The looks change subtly, the drive is slightly more radical. This firstly gives it a more favorable driving range, and only then a slightly better driving experience. Forget the Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Package: the Long Range Single Motor is undoubtedly the sweet spot again.

Motor

Electric motor front + rear

Transmission

Automatic (fixed gear ratio)

Test car price

€ 80 490.00

Basic model price

€ 67 190.00