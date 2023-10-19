You have to have been born long before the advent of the internet – or be a real Opel fan – to still recognize Opel’s GSe badge. The German brand used this badge in the 1970s and 1980s to identify its sports models. At that time, the abbreviation GSE stood for “Grand Sport Einspritzung”. Yep, at the time “fuel injection” was a completely exotic technology. Or how technology evolves mercilessly.

hothatch-recipe

Because nowadays Opel is the pioneer of electrification within the Stellantis group. Injection is therefore making way for electricity. For example, Opel already has a fully electric Astra, but they are going plug-in with the Astra GSe. It should also serve as the sportiest derivative and make us forget about OPC. Opel uses a 180 hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol in the front that works together with a 108 hp electric motor and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The result? A system power of 225 hp and 360 Nm of torque.

But wait, Opel also has a GSe with 300 hp and four-wheel drive, right? Yep, but the version that you can get on the Grandland overtakes the Astra (boohoo!). This is probably not so much for an accounting reason, but because there is no room under the carcass of the Astra for an extra (electric) motor on the back. The Astra GSe is therefore a complete front-wheel drive car. Like some of the most mythical hot hatches, so to speak.

Subtle upgrades

A smoother version without sporty frills? That is of course impossible in the car world. Opel follows the rules, but keeps it modest. No nonsense spoiler and Remus on the back, but a front bumper with black accents and a set of 18-inch rims with diamond effect. Spot the GSe badges here and there and you’ve had it. Not that the Astra itself needs it, because the new generation already exudes a certain dynamism in its standard form.

Opel extends sportiness into the interior with exclusive sports seats for the GSe. Don’t panic, they are not rock-hard specimens that will bless you with kidney stones. Opel is proud that it offers seats that receive a thumbs up from the German League against Back Pain (AGR). This makes the sports seats in this Astra GSe… actually comfortable! Side note? They may lack some support when cornering better.

Thank you, Koni

Oh well, luckily Opel has a trick up its sleeve, because the GSe comes with adaptive adjustable dampers from Koni. In addition, Opel engineers took another critical look at the suspension and steering. The result is a car that does not stand out in terms of chassis. The Koni’s add a touch of sharpness that we have not often seen at Opel. As a result, the Astra GSe offers dynamic driving without sacrificing comfort. Can the plug-in hybrid engine that is essentially tuned for efficiency follow the chassis?

Well, no. The plug-in hybrid is quiet, efficient and powerful, but the automatic gearbox hampers the dynamic driving experience. Like a pebble in the shoe, this problem is always present and palpable when exiting bends. It’s even worse when the battery runs out. The transmission hesitates when shifting and takes a few seconds to downshift. A blemish on an otherwise dynamic driving experience.

More expensive than purely electric

Then there’s the thorny issue of price. The Opel Astra GSe costs €48,900. Admittedly, this makes your Astra plug-in as good as full-option, but an Astra Electric in GS version simply costs a lot less at 43,700 euros! The question is whether you want to give up the tax benefit, lack of registration tax and driving tax for adaptive dampers from Koni and a hybrid engine that lacks power. Something tells us we already know your answer.

Conclusion

Opel dusts off the GSe badge from under the dust. Fortunately, the brand has not fallen into the trap of simply dumping a lot of power into a standard Astra, because the chassis in collaboration with the Koni shock absorbers ensure a dynamic and consistent car. Only the engine lacks the oomph to support that chassis.