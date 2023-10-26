McLaren Belgium is under new management and the timing couldn’t be better. Soon there will be a brand new cannon shining in their also brand new showroom in Waterloo – a place that the British know all too well, that’s beside the point. With their latest artillery, they have deviated from number names, just like the “McLaren GT”. So don’t expect a 650, 675, 720 or 750… No, you will be able to remember the name of this McLaren from now on. Their latest model was given the mythical name Artura.

supercar?

The Artura is classified as a supercar by McLaren. When we think of supercars, we think of standing out, track blasts and cool garages. We will omit the circuit in this impression, so that it stands out even more. We are in Schilde on a beautiful late summer weekend. The wealthy Antwerp residents then make a feast of vintage cars and new 911s. If we stand out here, we’ll stand out everywhere. You might think that next to its direct competitors, the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Huracan, the Artura might struggle in this category. The McLaren doesn’t have the badge of the 296, nor the “in your face attitude” of the Lambo. However, hordes of thumbs and smartphones that come up contradict that, he can stand out.

everyone’s friend

There is actually little to complain about the design of the Artura. The strange headlights of the 650 are gone and all the supercar boxes are ticked. Low profile, large air scoops, big exhausts, lots of noise and…wing doors. Opinions are not divided about whether the Artura is a good thing… Inside it is a lot more businesslike. The interior mainly reminds us of a racing car cockpit. Everything is where you would expect it and the central display is easy to operate. The bucket seats are remarkably comfortable and the strongly sloping nose and large windows give you a good view all around. If we have to look for something, when reversing the view of the rear window camera is blocked by your steering wheel and it is best to get a good physiotherapist to get in and out.

gentleman

It should not surprise us that the chairs can be endured for a remarkably long time. You quickly notice that the suspension also knows how to deal with the abysmal condition of our road surface. What’s more, the Artura is more comfortable than many leased vehicles with an AMG package. Yet the supercar sticks to the track, a fine example of McLaren monocoque technology. In comfort mode we even dare to say that this Artura can be used as a daily driver. Annoying speed bumps were also no issue and for your own peace of mind there is a lift system to get the nose up relatively quickly.

There is also peace of mind for your neighbors. No roaring exhaust when your McLaren wakes up, the Artura always starts in EV mode. It will continue to do so until the battery reaches 20% or you switch to Sport or Track mode. When the three-liter V6 finally comes into action, the whole neighborhood is suddenly awake. It may be “just” a V6, but it seems to have been lifted straight out of a LeMans McLaren.

then quickly

In EV mode you have to make do with a 95 hp electric motor. That is sufficient for the many 0 to 50 sprints on our Belgian roads, but once on the highway you prefer the help of the 585 hp three-liter. This does not always happen automatically, the catalyst must first warm up, which delays the availability of the full 680 horses. That can be embarrassing when you’re at the traffic light with the engine roaring and no power. In theory you have 31 km of electric range. In practice, it runs out quickly. You obviously don’t buy the Artura to save the planet, but it can nevertheless produce a CO2 of just 104 grams/km. The practical consumption was quite decent at 8 L/100km. His 0-to-100 time is also neat. Artura needs three seconds. In Sport or Track mode, Mr. Hyde completely alive. The McLaren plug-in is terrifyingly fast. Yet he comes to a standstill in just 31 meters. The brakes take some getting used to, but once you get used to them you won’t want to go back. The “bite” is very easy to dose, it builds self-confidence.

prize

We are quite pleased with the Artura, the catch is of course the price. However, with a starting price of under 240,000 euros, it doesn’t even do that badly. That is, of course, compared to the much more expensive Italians. Even the options are not of astronomical value. Value for money in supercar land, is it possible? If you want to go completely overboard with colors & scents, then you have McLaren Special Operations. At MSO you can leave an average BMW with bespoke interior and exterior trim to your heart’s content.

conclusion

With the Artura, the British have a great cannon in their range. McLaren’s new Waterloo facility couldn’t be better equipped for their opening in January. The Artura is a daily supercar with just enough drama to convince Italian buyers. And that, with a very attractive offer.

Motor

3.0 turbo gasoline V6

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Average test consumption

8.00 L/100km